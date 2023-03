CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Mid-Cape 5K Color Fun Run and Spring Family Fest hit the Mercola Market Saturday morning.

The all ages, non-timed run began at 8:30 a.m., traveling through the local area. Runners passed different "color stations" at participating organizations.

The run happened alongside the first Family Spring Fest — a free event with food trucks, live music, an appearance from the Easter Bunny and other activities for kids.