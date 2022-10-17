Split-access plan in Fort Myers Beach hopes to speed recovery

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A new access plan for Fort Myers Beach is put in place to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.

Starting Monday, and continuing through Tuesday, residents of Fort Myers Beach and Estero Island will have limited access to the island areas.

Priority access to the beach will be restricted to essential response personnel, town leaders said, to help speed up the process of restoration of pivotal services and infrastructure.

That personnel includes debris management, electric providers, water and sewer utility providers, and crews from Florida and Lee County transportation departments.

Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents and hired contractors will be allowed on the island.

According to the Town of Fort Myers Beach, this schedule will continue until further notice.

The plan comes into effect just hours after town officials announced that water main service was restored from the town’s water tank on the south end of the island to Times Square.