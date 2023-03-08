Special workshop held for the future of Hector Cafferatta elementary

Watch Now
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today the Lee County School District Leaders held a special workshop on the future of a Cape Coral elementary school hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

So two options to get Hector Cafferatta elementary back open were presented.

The first option is a single-phased rebuild for kindergarten through the eighth grader. The school district says it's the most efficient and would cost $13.5 million.

The second option presented was a multiple-phased approach to rebuild that would cost $10-$15 million but it would increase security and safety issues on campus.

No formal decisions have been made yet. If the district chooses the multi-phase would take longer, and classrooms would be open after 33 months as opposed to 26 months on the single-phased approach.

