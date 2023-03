LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Public Service Academy will add a 45th memorial brick in honor of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Julian L. Keen, to its Fallen Officers Memorial on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Julian Keen was off duty when he was shot and killed in LaBelle.

The ceremony start promptly at 9:00 a.m. and will include brief remarks from The Florida Wildlife Commission, Public Service Academy Director Todd Everly.