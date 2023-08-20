Southwest Florida parents face the heat as heat related illness rises

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Southwest Florida has faced a summer of record breaking heat, so parents are finding ways to keep their children cool while still being able to enjoy the outdoors.

The National Program for Playground Safety (NPPS) recorded surface temperatures of up to 189 degrees Fahrenheit on certain playground materials, which can burn a child's skin in less than three seconds.

According to three moms Fox 4 spoke with at the Cape Christian splash pad, they're making sure their children stay safe in the dangerous Southwest Florida heat.

“Luckily there is the awning here, so it does keep it a lot cooler," said Kierra Cotto, Cape Coral resident. "The ones without the awnings we try to stay away from.”

A study by the NPPS found only 3% of public playgrounds in the study had full protection from the sun from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M., which can lead to serious heat related injuries.

“I think what a lot of parents are doing is just going in the evenings," said Veronica Adams, a Cape Coral mom.

The National Public Radio (NPR) sourced the Center for Disease Control (CDC) saying they've seen a rise in heat related illnesses in the U.S. this year.

"It’s been a hot summer, so we love the water and staying indoors with the air conditioning," said Cotto.

Of course, keeping cool at a local water park or splash pad always helps.

“We bought a splash pad, a water table for them to play with, and of course, we keep them in the shadow, you know, the shaded areas," said Estefania Barrera, a Cape Coral mom. "That’s really as much as we can do to have them outside in the sun.”

As summer is winding down, it's important to still be aware of heat related injuries when outside as we continue to beat the heat.