Southwest Florida International Airport sees fewer passengers in February

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Port Authority reports during February 2023, 967,416 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. This was a decrease of 16 percent compared to February 2022.
The top five airlines with passengers served in February are as follows:
- Southwest 185,205 passengers
- Delta 183,832 passengers
- United 136,875 passengers
- American 132,882 passengers
- JetBlue 94,954 passengers
According to the report, RSW had 8,117 aircraft operations, a decrease of 19 percent compared to February 2022. Page Field saw 17,571 operations, which was a 33 percent increase compared to February 2022, and a new monthly record.
RSW served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.