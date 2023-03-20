Watch Now
Southwest Florida International Airport sees fewer passengers in February

Lee County Port Authority reports a 16 percent decrease compared to February 2022
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 11:11:01-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Port Authority reports during February 2023, 967,416 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. This was a decrease of 16 percent compared to February 2022.

The top five airlines with passengers served in February are as follows:

  1. Southwest 185,205 passengers
  2. Delta 183,832 passengers
  3. United 136,875 passengers
  4. American 132,882 passengers
  5. JetBlue 94,954 passengers

According to the report, RSW had 8,117 aircraft operations, a decrease of 19 percent compared to February 2022. Page Field saw 17,571 operations, which was a 33 percent increase compared to February 2022, and a new monthly record.

RSW served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

