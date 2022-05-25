Southwest Florida International Airport earns gold standard cleanliness accreditation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Global Biorisk Advisory Council presented the Southwest Florida International Airport’s terminal building with the STAR Facility Accreditation.

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) achieved the accreditation after complying with GBAC’s 20 core elements. These elements include guidelines concerning standard operating procedures, protective equipment, emergency preparedness and response measures.

The GBAC verified the high level of cleanliness at RSW.

“The SWFL International Airport has implemented the best practices to prepare for, respond to, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics,” the press release said.

Ben Siegel, the executive director of the Lee County Port Authority, said he feels the accreditation will make travelers feel comfortable at RSW.

“I am proud of the RSW team for earning this rigorous accreditation to establish a comprehensive system for a clean and healthy airport environment,” Siegel said.