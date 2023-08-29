Lee County, city governments watch Idalia closely as it builds toward Florida

Lee County officials are gearing up for the unexpected Idalia could bring. Government officials hosted a press conference to share their plans for the storm.

“We want you to know that we are carefully monitoring this tropical storm," said Brian Hamman, Board of Commissioners Chairman.

As much of Southwest Florida continues to rebuild almost a year after Ian, County officials are taking this storm serious.

“We are going to be working 24 hours a day monitoring this storm," said Hamman. "We do not have any evacuation orders in place at this time and we do not anticipate making any evacuation orders based on the forecast that we see right now.”

For the Cape Coral Government, which south end was hit hard in September, they're making sure the community is well informed.

“As we all know, sometimes these storms have a mind of their own," said John Gunter, Cape Coral Mayor. "We may think that it’s going one direction, but if you look back in history they have changed course. We just want to make sure that all of our residents have a plan in place just like we will here at the city.”

Through Lee County, for people who don't feel safe, the county opened two "Safe Havens" on Monday night. One located at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center and the other at the Estero Recreation Center.

“Now these are not shelters, these are a safe place for anyone to go who does not feel secure in their housing situation currently," said Hamman. "If you are, perhaps, in a tailer, a motor home, or a home that was damaged by Hurricane Ian and you don’t feel secure about the repairs that have been fully made, you have a place to go at the Safe Havens."

Officials say it's important to keep your family emergency plan in tact and ready.

“I expect people to start with the accountability on themselves," said Carmine Marceno, Lee County Sheriff. "When you look at a storm, you see the cone, it’s very unpredictable. Mother Nature is unpredictable."

Hamman also says it's important for people to take the actions they feel is best for them as Southwest Florida tracks the storm and to be ready for the impacts throughout the week.