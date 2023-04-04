Southwest Florida at-risk youth charities receive millions in grants

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Bobby Nichols-Fiddlesticks Charity Foundation presented $1.7 million in grants to six designated charities serving abused and at-risk children in Southwest Florida.

The 21st annual Nichols Cup tournaments and auction gala provided fundraising efforts for charities such as Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida, Abuse Counseling & Treatment, Blessings in a Backpack, and Liberty Youth Ranch.

The Foundation also announced its decision to add Pace Center for Girls, Lee and Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice as ongoing beneficiaries of their annual Nichols Cup event.

Since its inception 21 years ago, the Nichols Cup golf and tennis tournaments and auction gala have raised more than $17 million to benefit local charities.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida (CAC) was awarded a total of $589,000.

CAC provides a coordinated response to child victims of abuse and neglect and improves the lives of at-risk children and their families through prevention services.

The organization received an $89,000 grant designated for its new program that provides education, awareness, and training to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Abuse Counseling & Treatment (ACT) was also granted $589,000. The organization serves victims of domestic violence and their children and survivors of sexual assault in Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties.

Since last August, ACT has provided individual psychoeducation and therapy to at-risk and abused children throughout the region.

The Foundation awarded a $179,000 grant to support Blessings in a Backpack.

The non-profit provides over a thousand underserved children with backpacks filled with kid-friendly and ready-to-eat food items to take home every weekend during the school year.

Liberty Youth Ranch also received a $160,000 grant. The long-term children’s residential group home serves abused, abandoned, neglected, and homeless children.

To learn more about the Bobby Nichols-Fiddlesticks Charity Foundation, visit NicholsCup.org.

