LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Right now Southeast Cape Coral is under a boil water notice.

The city of Cape Coral says a water main broke on Sunday night in the area of Nicholas Parkway and Country Club Boulevard.

The order extends to the south of Veterans Parkway and west to the southeast of 6th Avenue.

Until the city lifts the notice people in the area should boil their water for at least a minute before using it.