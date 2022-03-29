Watch
Southbound Del Prado near Veterans closed due to fatal crash

One person is confirmed dead after a Tuesday morning crash near the Del Prado and Veterans Pkwy. intersection.
mar29crash2.png
mar29crash4.png
mar29crash3.png
Posted at 6:47 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 07:30:57-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Southbound traffic along Del Prado Blvd. is being detoured after a crash with a fatality reported Tuesday morning.

The crash happened after 6 a.m. on Del Prado, just north of Veterans Pkwy. near Coralwood Plaza.

First responders from Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lee County are all at the scene performing traffic control and investigating the crash itself.

One person is known to be dead at the scene. The area is expected to be closed off for several hours. Avoid the area and seek alternate routes to get to your destination.

