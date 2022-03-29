Southbound Del Prado near Veterans closed due to fatal crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Southbound traffic along Del Prado Blvd. is being detoured after a crash with a fatality reported Tuesday morning.

The crash happened after 6 a.m. on Del Prado, just north of Veterans Pkwy. near Coralwood Plaza.

First responders from Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lee County are all at the scene performing traffic control and investigating the crash itself.

One person is known to be dead at the scene. The area is expected to be closed off for several hours. Avoid the area and seek alternate routes to get to your destination.

