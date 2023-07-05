Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

South Seas resort on Captiva accepting reservations

The resort has been closed since Hurricane Ian.
South Seas
Fox 4
South Seas
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 17:31:56-04

CAPTIVA, Fla. — South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island is accepting reservations for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

This marks the first phase of the resort's rebuilding process, which is slated to continue into next year.

The resort is rebuilding with the help of Timbers Company. It aims to create resilient accommodations and amenities, designed to withstand severe weather.

More than a dozen accommodations at South Seas are now available for reservations. The resort aims to have more than 50 open by the end of summer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!