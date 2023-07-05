South Seas resort on Captiva accepting reservations

CAPTIVA, Fla. — South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island is accepting reservations for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

This marks the first phase of the resort's rebuilding process, which is slated to continue into next year.

The resort is rebuilding with the help of Timbers Company. It aims to create resilient accommodations and amenities, designed to withstand severe weather.

More than a dozen accommodations at South Seas are now available for reservations. The resort aims to have more than 50 open by the end of summer.