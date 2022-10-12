Watch Now
South Florida assisted living facility brings supplies to Fort Myers

Posted at 4:38 PM, Oct 12, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla.  — The Palace at Weston, an assisted living facility in Weston, Florida, brought more than 700 meals and nonperishable items to the Downtown Fort Myers area today.

The Palace worked with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Pembroke Pines Police Department to make this all possible.

They were able to feed more than 600 people, including FEMA workers, community responders and Fort Myers Police Officers. They went out of their way to hand deliver the food to FMPD because they "knew they were busy helping the community."

Some items brought over by The Palace include canned goods, baby products, adult diapers, walkers and wheelchairs.

