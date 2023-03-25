Sounds of the Sand event benefits Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge, in partnership with Bell Tower Shops and Two Lane Brewing, hosted the Sounds of the Sand event Saturday.

The event took place at Bell Tower Shops to benefit the conservation work being done at Ding Darling in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Guests enjoyed live entertainment from local musicians Danny Morgan & John McLane, The Lineup Band and Peter Kolter. Other entertainment included photo ops, vendors, in-store specials, a stilt walker and axe throwing.

Sounds of the Sand aimed to educate the public on the work done at Ding Darling, the importance of wildlife conservation and the recovery process after Ian.