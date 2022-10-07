Watch Now
Some PODs remain open in Lee County, others closing

Lee County
Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 07, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County is consolidating its Point of Distribution locations as of today, October 7.

The following locations will close today:

  • Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, Fort Myers
  • Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd, Cape Coral

The following locations remain open:

  • Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs
  • Coral Oaks Golf Course, 1800 Northwest 28th Ave, Cape Coral
  • Cape Coral Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St, Cape Coral
  • Estero High School Ballfield Park, 9100 Williams Road, Estero
  • North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers
  • Fleamasters Fleamarket, 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Fort Myers
  • Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S, Lehigh Acres
