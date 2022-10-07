Some PODs remain open in Lee County, others closing

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County is consolidating its Point of Distribution locations as of today, October 7.
The following locations will close today:
- Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, Fort Myers
- Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd, Cape Coral
The following locations remain open:
- Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs
- Coral Oaks Golf Course, 1800 Northwest 28th Ave, Cape Coral
- Cape Coral Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St, Cape Coral
- Estero High School Ballfield Park, 9100 Williams Road, Estero
- North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers
- Fleamasters Fleamarket, 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Fort Myers
- Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S, Lehigh Acres