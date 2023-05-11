'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' builds beds for Fort Myers children

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — All over the country, "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" has made sure that they are helping kids get a good night sleep.

Thursday's event will be the first step in helping those children get back on their feet.

The building begins at 8 A.M. at the Fort Myers Community Church off of Cypress Lake Drive.

100 beds will be built and given out right here in Lee County.

Since it started in 2012, this nonprofit has delivered almost 150,000 beds to children across the U.S.

This event will last until 4 P.M.

