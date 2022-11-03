FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Today's FOX4 Skyfox drone tour takes us throughout the Times Square section of Fort Myers Beach. FOX4 evening anchor and FAA-licensed drone pilot Chris Earl captured this video on November .1
Skyfox drone tour of Times Square at Fort Myers Beach
Debris cleanup crews working through damage as the signature of Fort Myers Beach is in early recovery.
Posted at 9:50 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 21:50:21-04
