Skydone drone tour: mid-island at Fort Myers Beach

Focused near the Diamond Head Resort (2000 block of Estero Blvd), a sky view of what withstood Hurricane Ian and what didn't
Posted at 9:00 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 21:00:37-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A look from Skyfox on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 shows the split on the middle stretch of Fort Myers Beach.

The larger resorts appear to have made it through, from this vantage point near Diamond Head but, as FOX4 evening anchor and FAA-licensed drone pilot Chris Earl shows us, so many of the smaller cottages and businesses did not.

On Estero Boulevard, this video shows, post-Hurricane Ian, well-known businesses like Mom's Restaurant, Tiki-Liki BBQ, Shamrock Irish Pub and, a little further west, the Hooters no longer standing.

