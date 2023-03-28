SIX MONTHS AFTER IAN: Harlem Heights

HARLEM HEIGHTS, Fla. — Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the Harlem Heights neighborhood off of San Carlos Boulevard in Lee County.

Fox 4's Alexandra Rangel has spent a lot of time with families in that area since Hurricane Ian hit six months ago.

Tuesday she was there with what has changed since the storm.

A lot of progress has been made, but the images of how the neighborhood looked after Hurricane Ian was devastating.

Drove video shows the streets flooded, many roofs damaged, and many streets filled with people's belongings.

Harlem Heights has come a long way and a lot of that is due to the resilience of this community and the help of thousands of volunteers who have helped this area rebuild.