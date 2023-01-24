Americorps continues rebuilding efforts in Harlem Heights

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Americorps volunteers have been instrumental in helping Southwest Florida rebuild Harlem Heights after Hurricane Ian.

Americorps has rotated crews in and out of the area for the last several months.

There’s still plenty of work to be done here in Harlem Heights, but the community has come a long way from the initial days after the hurricane.

Americorps has been a huge part of that.

Their volunteers were one of the first teams to be deployed with FEMA after Hurricane Ian.

Americorps will be surveying Harlem Heights Tuesday morning to check on the progress the community has made.

