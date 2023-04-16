Watch Now
Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve celebrates 15th anniversary

Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 16, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve celebrated its 15th anniversary Sunday.

Lee County Parks & Recreation commemorated the day at the preserve's Interpretive Center with a free special event.

The free event celebrated 15 years of educating visitors on the importance and beauty of the slough. Special presentations were held throughout the day by volunteers and guest speakers, and a new historical exhibit was unveiled.

Activities included arts and crafts, a puppet show, "All About Alligators" and "Plants as Tools" presentations.

