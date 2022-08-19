Singleton looking for big return to Dunbar football

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The season has officially started for Dunbar high school.

As they took the field this past Friday, to open up the year.

But in the backfield, there's one guy who was really excited to be back on the field again.

"I'm ready to shock the world this year," said La'viris Singleton. "There's a few people sleeping on me and stuff. So, I got to prove myself to them."

For the past two years, La'viris Singleton has struggled to get back on the field for the sport he loves.

And that's because of a series of injuries he's had since his freshman year.

"The opportunity is very good," said Singleton. "For them to let me come back and knowing I had all those injuries and they still believed in me. It's an opportunity I'm going to take to the fullest and I'm going to do it for them and everyone else."

The coaches have also been looking forward to having him back.

Hoping he can help make an impact this season.

"He's hasn't been able to get back out and show the county and the state what he's all about," said Sam Brown. "So this year's going to be pretty special for him."

Dunbar has a long season ahead of them.

But Singleton and the Tigers are looking to make a statement this year.

"I'm hoping for a good year," said Singleton. "I'm hoping for at least a 1000 plus rushing yards. Just help my team make a way. Just do me and do the way it's suppose to be done."