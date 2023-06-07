Signal installation may affect nighttime traffic on Estero Boulevard

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Department of Transportation (DOT) wants motorists to use caution on Estero Boulevard at Crescent Street just south of the Matanzas Pass Bridge as a contractor works to install a traffic signal this summer.

The signal installation is part of a longtime plan to help address congestion in the vicinity of the bridge on Fort Myers Beach.

Lee DOT along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT),which is planning improvements to San Carlos Boulevard and Estero Boulevard. These plans include the reconfiguration of the traffic flow at the foot of the bridge and the construction of two traffic signals.

Once all signals are installed, DOT will ensure coordinated timing between signals to help traffic flow, including a signal that the Town of Fort Myers Beach previously installed at the intersection of Old San Carlos Boulevard and Fifth Street.

The pedestrian crosswalks that are part of the signalized intersections will enhance safety and complement the pedestrian overpass that is part of Margaritaville, which is located between the FDOT and Lee DOT signal projects.

Construction is scheduled to start the week of June 12, and completion is expected by September.