Sign up for the young drivers program in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has teamed up with Lee Health and AAA to offer a free young driver class.

The young driver class is held on the second Tuesday of each month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at AAA located at 2516 Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers.

Organizers say the goal of the class is to stress the importance of being safe and responsible behind the wheel. This they say will help reduce the likelihood of crashes and injuries.

The class is open to anyone 15 to 25 years old and parents are encouraged to attend as well.

15,271 crashes in Lee County in 2022, 134 deaths



Seatbelts are the single most effective safety device for preventing death or injury



At 30mph, there is a 50% chance of fatal injury if a child, pedestrian or bicyclist, is struck by a vehicle



55.8% of injured or killed road users tested positive for one or more drugs (including alcohol)

For more information click here.

