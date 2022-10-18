Shuttle service in the works for Sanibel Causeway

SANIBEL, Fla. — Lee County Board of Commissioners want to strike an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation to shuttle people to Sanibel and Captiva Islands.

It includes providing parking for people on the other side of the bridge.

The shuttle service is meant to minimize traffic on the Sanibel Causeway. Despite temporary fixes in place, the county says the fewer vehicles that cross the bridge on a daily basis, the safer it is for workers, and the faster they can make permanent repairs.

The shuttle would be operated by LeeTran and would have a fixed route to Sanibel and Captiva.

Right now the bridge is only open to emergency work trucks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said civilian access to the bridge would be opened by Oct. 21.

