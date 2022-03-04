Watch
Shots fired into vehicle on I-75 in Fort Myers

Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 04, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are seeking tips on a Friday morning shooting that took place on Interstate 75 in Fort Myers.

Troopers say the shooting happened around 7 a.m. at mile marker 128, near the Alico Rd. exit.

A sedan driven by a man from Miami was pulled over into the emergency shoulder. Investigators discovered two bullet holes in the car's body - one in the front hood, the other to the right rear door.

There were no injuries.

FHP says the suspect who they believe fired the shots was a Black male driving a newer-model black Nissan Sentra. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers.

