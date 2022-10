BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a shooting in a Bonita Springs neighborhood.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the investigation in a tweet posted just before 6:30 a.m.

Their investigation is focused on the 27000 block of Matheson Ave., which is near The Gardens condominium complex.

Deputies have secured the area, LCSO said, adding that "detectives will be on scene throughout the day."

There has been no word at this point regarding injuries or arrests.