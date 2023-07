LEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you are looking for a new fuzzy friend the Lee County Domestic Animal Service says you can adopt a new pet for free.

This month the Bissell Pet Foundation is holding a nationwide event called "Shelters Empty the Shelters."

The event will waive any adoption fees for the month and Bissell Pet Foundation is teaming up with Met Life Pet Insurance for a 30-day policy on your new pet.

This is an effort to end pet homelessness nationwide.