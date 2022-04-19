Sexual predator sentenced to 25 years in prison

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sexual predator sentenced to twenty-five years in prison for inappropriately touching a young child several times.

77-year-old Eladio Valdes-Gortes of Cape Coral was found guilty of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior on a Victim Under 12-years-old.

According to Cape Coral Police, Valdes-Gortes had been picking the victim up from school three days a week since December, and during that period touched the child several times.

Valdes-Gortes was arrested by Cape Coral Police with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.