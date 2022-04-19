Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Sexual predator sentenced to 25 years in prison

Eladio Valdes Gortes
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Eladio Valdes Gortes,79, of Cape Coral, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by Sexual Offender Probation for life, for Lewd or Lascivious Molestation.<br/>
Eladio Valdes Gortes
Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 10:04:33-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sexual predator sentenced to twenty-five years in prison for inappropriately touching a young child several times.

77-year-old Eladio Valdes-Gortes of Cape Coral was found guilty of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior on a Victim Under 12-years-old.

According to Cape Coral Police, Valdes-Gortes had been picking the victim up from school three days a week since December, and during that period touched the child several times.

Valdes-Gortes was arrested by Cape Coral Police with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4