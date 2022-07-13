Watch Now
Sex offender sentenced to 15 years

Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 13, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After being found guilty, 35-year-old sex offender, Alfonso Jesus Galindo, received a 15-year prison sentence followed by 15 years of sex offender probation.

Galindo is charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct on a child.

Back in 2019, the Cape Coral Police Department investigated Galindo after the victim reported the sexual abuse to a relative. The crimes happened between 2014 and 2018.

The Florida Department of Children and Families and the Children’s Advocacy Center were also part of the investigation.

