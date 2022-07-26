Sex offender sentenced for crimes against children

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A judge found 55-year-old Michael Patrick Kenny guilty and sentenced him to seven and a half years in prison followed by 15 years of sex offender probation.

Two children reported past sexual abuse by Kenny to a family member. This prompted Cape Coral police to investigate and eventually arrest Kenny.

After pleading guilty to one count of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation, Kenny was deemed a sex offender for life in addition to his sentence.