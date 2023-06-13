Sex offender sentenced again for sexual battery on a child

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A sex offender was sentenced again for both sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years of age and lewd or lascivious molestation according to the State's Attorney Office.

In March 2021, the Lee County Sheriff's Office began an investigation after a young child told an adult about a past crime Guillermo Garcia Hembree committed on the victim.

On Tuesday morning Hembree was sentenced to life in prison following a four-day trial in Lee County.

Hembree was already a convicted sex offender for an offense that occurred in Georgia in 2005.