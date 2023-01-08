Watch Now
Several Lee County Sheriff's Deputies at Casa Del Lago in Fort Myers

WFTX
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jan 08, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Deputies were parked along roads in the Casa Del Lago housing development in Fort Myers on Sunday morning.

Neighbors say deputies were outside their vehicles holding shields up and telling neighbors to stay inside their homes.

There were K9 units walking near Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve.

The road was blocked off by several squad cars in the area.

Investigators have not said why they were in the area and if there was a threat to the public.

The supervisor at the Sheriff's Office did confirm deputies were on the scene in the area for an active investigation.

