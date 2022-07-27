Watch Now
Sentinel chicken tests positive for West Nile virus in Cape Coral

Rick Bowmer/AP
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The Utah Department of Health has confirmed this year's first human death from West Nile virus. Authorities said Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, that a central Utah resident at least 65 years old died from the disease carried by mosquitoes sometime between Sept. 21 and 28. Utah health officials have confirmed 19 human cases West Nile virus this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 11:59:01-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Lee County Mosquito Control District recently detected West Nile virus (WNV) in a sentinel chicken in Cape Coral.

The district uses sentinel chickens to monitor for mosquito-borne disease. By collecting blood samples, the district can see if certain viruses could be spread around in specific areas.

As of right now, there are no humans in Lee County with West Nile virus.

The district advises people to wear repellents or cover up with loose-fitting clothing in order to prevent mosquito bites. Another measure you can take is to remove any water collecting in containers around the house.

If you see an increase in mosquito activity in your area, you can make a service request by going to the district’s website and submitting a request.

