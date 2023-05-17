Senior center used for Hurricane Ian recovery resumes normal operations in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Lake Kennedy Senior Center in Cape Coral hosted a re-opening celebration and luncheon.

Since Hurricane Ian, the recreation center has been serving the community as a FEMA disaster recovery center, allowing people to apply for federal assistance, and disaster loans, update applications, and learn about other resources available.

Linda Conti, who was in attendance at the reopening, told Fox 4, her acting group hasn't been able to practice at the center since the storm.

“We have been practicing in another building in a room that was the size of a closet. We need to get back here where the stage is so we are thrilled it's reopening,” said Conti.

Jodi Costello, the rec center's manager said that after Wednesday, the Lake Kennedy Senior Center will resume normal operations on Monday, May 22, 2023.