Seminole Gulf Railway looks towards Government aid for quick return

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Known for its dinner train nights, and on a larger scale, the transport of goods across Southwest Florida.

"This is home for us for the last 35 years," said Robert Fay.

And it's more than just a family-owned business taking a hit.

"It's devastating," said Fay. "It can be depressing. You have to get past that. Think positively."

Because on any given day, 80 truckloads of supplies like drywall, plywood, and gas make its way up and down this track.

But all of this came to a screeching halt when hurricane Ian washed away its path to some of those heavily affected areas.

But both local and state officials made their way out to the tracks.

Hoping to help with the push for government aid, since the repairs could cost up to 28 million dollars.

"The railway has some serious economic implications for the area," said congressman Byron Donalds. "How are we going to get drywall in, how are we going to get plywood in? So now it's just sitting down and trying to diagnose this issue. What are the ways that government can resolve it."

Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli wants to not only repair the railway but also improve it.

"This is a piece, a very important piece of that economic profile," said Sandelli. "So I think when we look at what this piece means, how does it link, how do you make this better. It's not just one item, everything is tied together."

