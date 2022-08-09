Watch Now
Semi-truck driver hospitalized after hydroplaning into trees

FOX 4
CAPE CORAL, Fla.  — A semi-truck driver was trauma alerted to the hospital after hydroplaning and crashing into trees near the intersection of Del Prado and Averill Blvd.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Tuesday afternoon, the driver was in a work truck pulling a trailer behind when the vehicle hydroplaned into the trees.

The driver was sent to Florida Gulf Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries says CCPD.

The roadway is said to open after the diesel that was spilled is cleaned up.

