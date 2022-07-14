Watch Now
Second Chance Job Fair to assist job seekers facing barriers and homelessness

Posted at 7:46 AM, Jul 14, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Better Together and The Lee County Homeless Coalition are partnering up to host a Homeless Service Day and Second Chance Pop-Up Job Fair.

The event is to assist people with employment barriers and homelessness in looking for work.

This job fair will provide job seekers access to one-on-one coaching sessions and interviews with employers. The Lee County Homeless Coalition will also help with securing an up-to-date Florida ID or replacement driver's license.

The event will take place at Grace Church located at 2415 Grand Ave. in Fort Myers from 9 AM - 1 PM.

Job seekers and employment seekers are encouraged to apply here.

Volunteers who want to help or learn more can email info@leehomeless.org.

