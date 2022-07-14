Second Chance Job Fair to assist job seekers facing barriers and homelessness

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Better Together and The Lee County Homeless Coalition are partnering up to host a Homeless Service Day and Second Chance Pop-Up Job Fair.
The event is to assist people with employment barriers and homelessness in looking for work.
This job fair will provide job seekers access to one-on-one coaching sessions and interviews with employers. The Lee County Homeless Coalition will also help with securing an up-to-date Florida ID or replacement driver's license.
The event will take place at Grace Church located at 2415 Grand Ave. in Fort Myers from 9 AM - 1 PM.
Job seekers and employment seekers are encouraged to apply here.
Volunteers who want to help or learn more can email info@leehomeless.org.