Search for the next Police Chief for the City of Fort Myers Police Department

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The search continues for the next Police Chief for the City of Fort Myers Police Department following the death of Police Chief Derrick Diggs in February.

Fox 4's Elyse Chengery sat down with Mayor Kevin Anderson Wednesday to find out what's next in the process to find a new chief, and what his hopes are when it comes to safety going forward for the City of Fort Myers.

It was a loss to this area for Chief Diggs to pass away. We asked Mayor Anderson about the top qualities he and the city saw in him, and the department that he hopes carries on with the next Police Chief.

Anderson replied, "He was forward to thinking he brought us into the 21st-century of policing. We need a Chief who understands that we are in the level of service and performance and how do we keep growing forward not to accept... Hey, we're doing good but... how do we do better?"

Well over 150 candidates across the country with extensive experience applied.

"I think that speaks highly of our agency and our city," Mayor Anderson added.

A process of interviews and recommendations to the City Manager will help narrow down that list. A handful of candidates will be brought forward for Mayor Anderson and the City Council to interview. A time for an open forum for the community to attend and meet the candidates will be held on June 1 at The Collaboratory, 4-5:30p.m. and 6-7:30p.m.

Then, the Mayor says, the new Chief has to be approved by majority vote of the City Council.

In a letter sent to Mayor Anderson and City Council Members, including the City Manager, the Interim and Deputy Chief said they are asking for someone within the Fort Myers Police Department to be promoted to Police Chief.

As for how the department is running while the search is ongoing, FMPD provided the following statement:

"The Fort Myers Police Department continues moving forward with the late Chief Diggs vision, as we await the transition to a new Police Chief."

When asked his advice for the next Chief, Mayor Anderson gives the same advice he gave Chief Diggs... Hire the best candidates to be police officers, know how to train them as training never stops, and know who to promote to supervise this city. He went on to say the city of Fort Myers is a great place to work, play, raise a family, and notes that the population has more than doubled in the last 20 years.

"As you know, I spent nearly 25 years with this agency with Fort Myers Police, so I respect them. I understand what their job is. Again, we need a leader who doesn't drag the people along, but as a leader that gets them to follow him or her," says Mayor Anderson.

That list of more than 100 candidates for the next Police Chief for the City of Fort Myers has now been narrowed down to a handful of candidates. That list is said to be released soon.

To attend the open forum on June 1, the location is 2031 Jackson Street, Fort Myers.