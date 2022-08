LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for two people accused of racking up hundreds of dollars on stolen credit cards.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim said he dropped his wallet at a restaurant on July 26th when the two people photographed reportedly scooped it up.

The couple used the stolen plastic to buy vape pods, gas, and groceries says Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who can identify the two pictured is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.