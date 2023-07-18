Search continues for Fort Myers woman missing since 2020

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help locating a Fort Myers woman who went missing in December of 2020.

Maria Dilenia Espinal went missing on December 13, 2020 around 12:31 a.m. from the area of New York Avenue in Fort Myers.

Espinal's date of birth is February 13, 1955. She was 65 at the time of her disappearance.

Espinal's husband reported her missing and advised that she suffers from certain medical conditions and is considered endangered.

She was last seen walking on Luckett Road, east of Ortiz Ave., wearing a light green/blue sweater, gray sweatpants and black Croc-style shoes.

Anyone with information on her disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $3,000 cash reward.