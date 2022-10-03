Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Search and rescues continue in Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach
Fox 4
Fort Myers Beach
Posted at 8:04 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 09:05:19-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The search and rescues continue into Monday morning

Multiple law enforcement agencies could be seen in full force making their way over the bridge on San Carlos Boulevard onto Fort Myers Beach.

The bridge is currently closed. Access is only allowed for first responders, emergency crews, and search and rescue vehicles.

Pedestrians are not allowed to walk over the bridge at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month