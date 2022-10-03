Search and rescues continue in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The search and rescues continue into Monday morning
Multiple law enforcement agencies could be seen in full force making their way over the bridge on San Carlos Boulevard onto Fort Myers Beach.
The bridge is currently closed. Access is only allowed for first responders, emergency crews, and search and rescue vehicles.
Pedestrians are not allowed to walk over the bridge at this time.
#BreakingNews: Brings a tear to your eye seeing these efforts first hand. Massive amounts of first responders making their way into Fort Myers Beach right now #HurricaneIan #Ian #hurricane #Florida #FL #aftermath #FortMyersBeach #rescues #firstresponders #update pic.twitter.com/aJFvhHCBU9— Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) October 3, 2022