Scripps Howard Fund donates to Animal Refuge Center

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Animal Refuge Center (ARC) in North Fort Myers has been serving southwest Florida for 34 years.

After Hurricane Ian hit, many animals were struggling to find their way back home. That's why ARC employees and team members have gone above and beyond to make sure these animals find a good home.

Friday, the Scripps Howard Fund presented ARC with a $6,500 check for their dedication to helping animals.

ARC is a nonprofit, non-euthanasia organization. It's the largest non-kill shelter in southwest Florida.