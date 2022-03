FORT MYERS, Fla. — San Carlos Fire Department was dispatched in regards to a fire near the location of 16711 Gator Road before 1 PM on March 14.

Fire crews reported that the fire debris was 30ft by 30ft when they arrived.

South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District distinguished the fire together.

The cause of the fire has not been said; there were no reported injuries.

