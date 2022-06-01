School District of Lee County to provide free meals for children during summer

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is partnering up with Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program to provide free breakfast and lunch during summer vacation.

According to a press release, there will be more than 80 different sites to receive the meals starting June 7 and ending July 29.

The School District of Lee County The School District of Lee County is partnering up with Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program to provide free breakfast and lunch during summer vacation.

There are no income requirements or registration required. Any person age 18 or younger is allowed to come and eat meals on site - as grab-and-go service is no longer available.

Food and Nutrition Services Director, Kandy Messenger, said the School District of Lee County has partnered with the Summer Feeding Program for more than 20 years.

“Serving summer meals to the students when school is not in session is an important service that we are able to provide,” Messenger said.

The summer meals kickoff will take place at Paul Sanborn Park on Tuesday, June 7 starting at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m. The Cape Coral Parks & Recreation “Fun-Mobile” will be at the event until 1:00 p.m. with games and activities.

To find a Summer BreakSpot site and serving

times for breakfast and lunch, you can dial 2-1-1, text “FoodFL” to 304-304 or visit the Summer BreakSpot website.