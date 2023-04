School district of Lee County delays student assignments for 2023-2024 school year

WFTX

Posted at 7:53 AM, Apr 03, 2023

The School District of Lee County announced a delay in student assignments for the 2023-2024 school year. We apologize for the inconvenience, but student assignments for the 2023-2024 school year are delayed and will not be available in your FOCUS Parent Portal on Monday, April 3. We are working as quickly as possible to complete school assignments and will let you know as soon as they are available.



Thank you for your patience and understanding.



School District of Lee County

