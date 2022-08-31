SCCF shares new sea turtle data as nesting season comes to an end

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation is sharing new numbers today as sea turtle nesting season comes to an end.

SCCF has recorded 31,255 sea turtle hatchlings on the islands so far this year, including 766 loggerhead sea turtles and 18 green sea turtles.

Staff are also looking into why hatch success rates tend to be higher on Captiva than on Sanibel. A team will be examining the contents of unhatched eggs to determine potential causes of mortality.

SCCF says conditions have likely changed this year since nonnative sand was introduced on Captiva Island.