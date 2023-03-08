SCCF notices a rise in sick sea turtles due to red tide

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanibel Captiva conservation foundation's sea turtle team has seen an increase in sick and dead sea turtles washing ashore as red tide becomes more persistent.

According to Coastal Wildlife director Kelly Sloan, the primary exposure to red tide toxins for sea turtles is the ingestion of toxic prey.

The sea turtle team has also been examining data from a four-year study investigating the impacts of red tide on nesting loggerhead sea turtles and their offspring.

To report a suspected stranded sea turtle, please contact the SCCF sea turtle hotline at 978-728-3663.