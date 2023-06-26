SCCF asks community for help replenishing supply of towels

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sea Turtle hatching season is happening and 10 nests have been hatched so far.

The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundations' (SCCF) Sea Turtle team is now asking the community for help replenishing its supply of towels.

Towels are used to cover the buckets being used to hold and protect hatchlings.

The towels will also help live strandings of Sea Turtles which require wet towels during transport.

SCCF says it lost all of its towels due to Hurricane Ian and would greatly appreciate donations of any size and shape.

SCCF says anyone can drop off or ship towel donations to 3399 Sanibel Captiva Rd.