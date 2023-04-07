Watch Now
Santa Barbara place scheduled water main shutdown next week

Posted at 9:33 AM, Apr 07, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A scheduled potable water main shutdown will occur near Santa Barbara Place on Tuesday, April 12, at 9:00 a.m.

The shutdown will affect around 225 customers. Water will be off for approximately 4 - 8 hours while crews complete work.

Affected customers will be notified via phone, email, text message, and door tags.

Following the restoration of access to drinking water, residents should boil water for one minute or use bottled water as a precaution until the advisory has been lifted.

